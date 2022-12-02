Darris Olsen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Darris Olsen 12/1/1932 - 12/1/2022 Darris Jack Olsen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, on his 90th birthday.

Darris was born December 1, 1932, in Franklin, Idaho, to John Wilkinson Olsen and Ester Leona Petterborg Olsen. He grew up and attended schools in Franklin, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School. He served in the United States Army in Panama during the Korean Conflict.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.