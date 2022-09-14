David Ezra McClun

David Ezra McClun David Ezra McClun, age 91, passed away at his home in Walnut Creek, California on September 9, 2022. David, the only son of David Luther and Emma Foss was born in Preston, Idaho on February 28, 1931. David grew up in Preston with his older sisters, Anna Catherine (Kibby) Allen and Dorothy Williams.

David attended Preston High School where he played varsity football, and won a scholarship to the University of Idaho. After a year of college, he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the submarine USS Segundo for his two years of duty during the Korean war.

