David L. Matthews November 16, 1966 - August 25, 2023 David L. Matthews unexpectedly passed away on August 25, 2023. He was born on November 16, 1966, to Larry Don Matthews and Linda Bishop Matthews in Murray, Utah. Growing up Dave had the best permed hair and a great smile.
Dave loved baseball, riding ATVs and teasing everyone he cared about. He liked to cut firewood, drive tractors, go boating and water skiing. He liked to be busy and always had a job since he was a teenager including working for Marcel Beckstead, Gid Mumford and Heber Swainston. Dave was always willing to make sure the manure pit was cleaned out. With his hard-earned wages, he bought his own motorcycle and Firebird. He was very proud to show them off.
Dave left a lasting impression on everyone he met and even those who heard his voicemail greeting. Many had the experience of hearing Dave refer to himself as "Dr. Dave..." He loved kids and was very caring and kind. He had an infectious laugh and always wanted to be around family and took every opportunity to be with them outdoors water skiing and 4 wheeling.
Dave graduated from Westside High School in 1985. He then went to school at Idaho State University and became a Deputy Sheriff and later a dispatcher for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. He served in the sheriff's department for 25 years. As a sheriff's deputy, Dave was awarded the Carnegie Hero Award in 1993 for saving a life.
Dave married Becky Garrett in 1988. They later divorced, but out of that union, they were given the 3 greatest blessings in their lives, Heather, Bridget and Mark. His children were most precious to him. Dave recently became a grandpa and was so excited to spoil his first grand baby; Averi Bridget.
Dave married Kriston Harrison Payne in June 2015. He became stepdad to Camilla, Bryce, Savannah and Kandice. Through hardship and good times, Dave was always there to tease and help them grow up.
Dave is survived by his wife Kriston, his children, Heather (Aric) and Mark, his stepchildren, Camilla, Bryce, Savannah and Kandice. His parents, Larry and Linda, his siblings, Kristen, Clint (Penny), Dana (Evan) and Brad (Tamara), 14 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Bridget, his Grandfather Mark Bishop, who he adored and admired, and many other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Thursday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmortuary.com. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
