David L. Matthews November 16, 1966 - August 25, 2023 David L. Matthews unexpectedly passed away on August 25, 2023. He was born on November 16, 1966, to Larry Don Matthews and Linda Bishop Matthews in Murray, Utah. Growing up Dave had the best permed hair and a great smile.

Dave loved baseball, riding ATVs and teasing everyone he cared about. He liked to cut firewood, drive tractors, go boating and water skiing. He liked to be busy and always had a job since he was a teenager including working for Marcel Beckstead, Gid Mumford and Heber Swainston. Dave was always willing to make sure the manure pit was cleaned out. With his hard-earned wages, he bought his own motorcycle and Firebird. He was very proud to show them off.


