Davis Cecil Foster 7/10/1937 - 8/10/2022 On August 10, 2022, Davis Cecil Foster was 85 years old when complications from congestive heart failure and kidney failure peacefully took him from this life to the next. He was born July 10, 1937, in Preston, Idaho, the son of George Cecil and Aimee Davis Foster. He married Kathleen Layne on Sept. 21, 1961, in Logan, Utah. They were later divorced. On Nov. 19, 1990, he married Joyce Kofoed Rindlisbaker in Lahaina, Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Rindlisbaker Foster of Logan, Utah; by a daughter, Cindy (Bruce) Diamond of Providence, Utah; by two sons, Todd (Lisa) Foster of Lehi, Utah; and Shane (Carrie) Foster of Grover, Wyoming; by his bonus children through his marriage to Joyce, Jackie (Joyce) Rindlisbaker of Riverdale, Idaho; Debra (Jeff) Campbell of Weston, Idaho; and Kay Rindlisbaker of Shelley, Idaho; by a sister, LaDean Jones and by a brother, Conan Foster, both of Preston, Idaho; and by 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his sister, Della Moser; by his bonus daughter, Kim Clements; and by a granddaughter, Reesie Ann Foster.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Military rites and interment will be in the Whitney, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com