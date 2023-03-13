Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Dean Bodily Sharp October 22, 1939 - March 7, 2023 On Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, Dean Bodily Sharp passed from this life into the next, due to complications arising from a stroke. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was 83 years old. He was born to Sabina and Lyman Sharp and was the oldest of two and a half dozen kids, two girls and six boys.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Velda, his seven children, Eric (Sarah Jane) Sharp, Rebecca (Lesley) Swanson, Adam Sharp, Lisa (Chad) Clawson, Sharen Sharp, Alvin Sharp, and Lucinda (Travis) Fellenz. He is also survived by nineteen grandkids, seven great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Juanita, and his grandson, Lewis Truman Fellenz.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.