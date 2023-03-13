Dean Bodily Sharp October 22, 1939 - March 7, 2023 On Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, Dean Bodily Sharp passed from this life into the next, due to complications arising from a stroke. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was 83 years old. He was born to Sabina and Lyman Sharp and was the oldest of two and a half dozen kids, two girls and six boys.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Velda, his seven children, Eric (Sarah Jane) Sharp, Rebecca (Lesley) Swanson, Adam Sharp, Lisa (Chad) Clawson, Sharen Sharp, Alvin Sharp, and Lucinda (Travis) Fellenz. He is also survived by nineteen grandkids, seven great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Juanita, and his grandson, Lewis Truman Fellenz.
Dean graduated from Preston High School where he was good at academics and involved in FFA. He was always a farmer at heart, even though supporting his family often kept him busy with other things. After high school, he served a mission in the North Central States Mission. Later he served a mission with Velda in the Brazil Santa Maria Mission. He found joy in serving in the temple and fulfilling his callings in the church. Over the course of his life, he was always active and willing to serve. He enjoyed his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held March 24th 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, ID. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25th, 2023, with a viewing 9:30-10:30 am. The service will begin at 11:00 am. Fairview church 165 W. 4800 S. Fairview, ID. Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
