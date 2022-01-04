DeeAnne Perry (Perry) Scott 09/22/1940 - 12/25/2021 DeeAnne Perry Scott of Battlement Mesa CO, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, of a viral infection that worsened previous health issues. DeeAnne was born to DeRalph and Eunice (Dunkley) Perry on September 22, 1940, in Las Vegas NV. The family settled in rural Treasureton ID. She attended high school in Preston ID, before entering Brigham Young University where she majored in Elementary Education.
While at BYU, she met Vernon Parkinson Scott of Rexburg ID, and they were married in the Logan LDS temple in 1962. She taught 1st or 2nd grade classes most of her life while her husband taught secondary school and later became a university earth science professor. They lived for 3 years in Idaho Falls; 6 years in Grand Junction CO; 6 years in Rexburg ID; 3 years in Carrollton GA; and 3 decades in Stillwater OK.
During her time in Oklahoma, she developed health problems in her mid-40’s that ended her teaching career. She then did volunteer work at elder-care facilities. She was a kind and gentle woman, with minimal self-interest. She raised a son and two daughters and encouraged them to pursue professional careers. Her family had always travelled extensively throughout North America, also, Japan and Europe. She was very devoted to church service during her life, especially LDS temple work, biographies, and genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers—Richard and Ed Perry, but survived by two brothers—Brent Perry of Preston ID, and Reed Perry of St. George UT; also survived by her husband in Battlement Mesa and her three children—DeVern Scott of Ammon ID; and Verdean Morrison and Kanda Hill of Rifle CO. She had 4 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren at the time of passing.