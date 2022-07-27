Delbert Verdel Rumsey

Delbert Verdel Rumsey 6/10/1942 - 7/25/2022 Delbert Verdel Rumsey passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born June 10, 1942, in Wichita, Kansas, to Leonard and Edith Imogene Steele Rumsey. He was raised in Kansas, Colorado, and Utah where he met Dawn Miles. They were married on February 22, 1960. They are parents to Margo Kay Barnett, Nanette Adams and Beverly Ann Rumsey.

Delbert found great joy and pleasure in the presence of all children. He always championed the underdog. While serving for the United States Postal Office, he made many lifelong friends. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was finance clerk for three bishoprics and served in many various capacities. He loved the gospel.

