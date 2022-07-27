...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
413, 422, 475, AND 476...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
413...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop over extreme
southeast Idaho, mainly in areas from the Interstate 15 corridor
to the Wyoming border, and from the mountains south of Swan
Valley and Palisades Reservoir. Most storms will be dry, with a
few storms potentially producing over a tenth of an inch.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 35 mph are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
Delbert Verdel Rumsey 6/10/1942 - 7/25/2022 Delbert Verdel Rumsey passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born June 10, 1942, in Wichita, Kansas, to Leonard and Edith Imogene Steele Rumsey. He was raised in Kansas, Colorado, and Utah where he met Dawn Miles. They were married on February 22, 1960. They are parents to Margo Kay Barnett, Nanette Adams and Beverly Ann Rumsey.
Delbert found great joy and pleasure in the presence of all children. He always championed the underdog. While serving for the United States Postal Office, he made many lifelong friends. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was finance clerk for three bishoprics and served in many various capacities. He loved the gospel.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Rumsey; and by three daughters, three brothers, three sisters, and his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who meant the world to him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at noon in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Smithfield Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com