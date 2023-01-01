Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Della Joy (Atwood) Ward 7/31/1936 - 12/30/2022 On Friday, December 30, 2022, Della Joy Ward, loving wife and mother of ten children passed away at the age of 86.

Della was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada on July 31, 1936 to Nephi and Jessie Atwood. She always referred to her childhood as a happy one. Growing up on the Happy Valley Ranch in Wardner, Alberta, Canada was a beautiful time in her life. Della met her future husband, Joe Ward while he was serving as a missionary in the Western Canada mission. Joe and Della were married in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada temple on January 21, 1957. Della's greatest love was her family and especially her children. She cherished every minute spent with family. Della's love for the gospel of Jesus Christ was evident in the way she lived her life and it directed how she treated others.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.