Denise (Jensen) Thomas 6/14/1977 - 2/28/2022 Denise Jensen Thomas, 44 of Pocatello, earned her angel wings on February 28, 2022, at the Portneuf Medical Center, following an arduous battle with COVID. She lost the battle after 21 days in ICU surrounded by family.
Denise was born June 14, 1977, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Dennis DeeRay and Rebecca Lyn Mower. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School and later attended and graduated from the Nathan Layne Institute of Cosmetology. She was a lifelong member of the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Denise married Cam Atwood in 1995 and to this union, three children were born. Sadie, Skyler, and Taylor. Savanna joined the family in 2002. Denise and Cam were later divorced. Denise married Aaron Frank Thomas in 2008.
Denise had a passion for the outdoors and shared her love of all things, including camping, hiking, and boating. She loved adventures and traveling, loved to dance, and loved her sweet dog, Molly. She loved spending time watching movies and enjoyed creating abstract art and painting rocks. Denise's children were the greatest source of pride and joy in her life. On February 3, 2013, after an unfortunate auto accident, Denise was paralyzed from the chest down.
Denise is survived by her husband Frank Thomas, her parents Dennis and Jerri Jensen, and Becky Baum and her grandmother Vivian Schramm. Her children are Sadie (Garrett) Jensen, Skyler (Sierra) Atwood, Taylor Atwood, and Savanna Fuller. One grandaughter JoJo. She is also survived by her siblings Dennie Ray Jensen, Angela (Tim) Helm, Jr. Nicholas Jensen, Melinda (Shelby) Paul. She is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
A Graveside memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., March 21, 2022, at the Goshen Cemetery, Goshen Utah.
A special thank you to the Portneuf Medical Center ICU Department and the Monte Vista Home for their care and dedication to her needs.