...POCKETS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Localized pockets of dense fog are expected through 11 AM this
morning across the south central highlands, northern Cache Valley,
Shoshone area, and Wood River Valley. Motorists traveling or
commuting in these areas should be prepared to encounter sudden
drops in visibility to less than one-quarter mile. Slow down, use
low beam headlights, and use painted highway lines if available
to help guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the
fog may also contribute to slick road surfaces.
Dennis "DJ" Johnson 9/12/1938 - 12/2/2022 Dennis "DJ" Johnson, 84, passed away on December 2, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. Dennis was born on September 12, 1938, in Logan, Utah to Conal Willard Johnson and Irene Josephine Johnson. Dennis married Theda Gene Anderson on August 2, 1960, in Franklin, Idaho.
Dennis was an exceptionally hard worker who retired from Agrium, and had a passion for golf, hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Theda Gene Johnson of Preston, Idaho; by a son and daughter Janis Johnson of Smithfield, Utah; Mitchel Dennis Johnson (Angel) of Wyarno, Wyoming; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; 4 brothers Sidney Johnson, Dick Johnson, Tim Johnson, and Bart Johnson; 2 sisters Diane Ainscough and Linda Demoss. He is preceded in death by one son, Brian Conal Johnson; by a sister Sonjia Covert; and by 3 brothers Royce, Mauritz and Stephen Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
