Dennis Felix Edwards 4/11/1938 - 11/21/2022 Dennis Felix Edwards passed away on November 21, 2022 at age 84.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Ruby, an older sister, Veronna and 2 younger brothers, Keith & LaMar, his 6 children, 38 of his 39 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren, with one more great-grandbaby due next May.
Dennis was born on April 11, 1938 to his parents Felix Henry Edwards & Viola Winger Edwards in Logan, Utah. The family moved to Ogden, Utah where Dennis was baptized at age 8. Shortly after, they moved to Torrance, California. This is where Dennis was taught the trade of shoe repair from his father. Dennis lettered in diving, swimming and gymnastics.
Dennis met Ruby Fay Preston at church in Torrance. They both attended and graduated from seminary and high school in 1956. They were married and sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on January 18, 1957. They had 4 sons and 2 daughters: Brent Dennis, DeanPreston, Robert Winfield, Jayme Duane, Denise Elaine & Laura Lynne.
As professions; Dennis worked as a turret lathe operator at Douglas aircraft and was later taught to be a roofer by his brother, LaMar. Dennis then taught his sons and son-in-law to be roofers. However, Dennis always said his favorite job was when he worked at a movie theater. He treated many to free movies & popcorn!!
In December 1988, Dennis & Ruby moved to Preston, Idaho to take care of Dennis' parents. Dennis helped, and eventually took over, his father's shoe repair business.
Dennis & Ruby served a spanish-speaking mission to Trujillo, Peru from March 2005-Sept 2006.
For the last 14 years, Dennnis has struggled with blindness. He describes these as some of the best years, because he came to rely more on his sweetheart, Ruby, to help him with most of the basics of life. As for his most cherished things in life, Dennis considered his family and his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ to be most important. He will be greatly missed, until we meet again.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the stake center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
