Dennis Lynn Walker 8/16/1942 - 10/30/2022 Dennis Lynn Walker, age 80, of Trenton, passed away early Sunday afternoon Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He will be irreplaceable and sorely missed.

Dennis married Beverly Kay McFarland in Elko on Nov. 3, 1963, and in the Salt Lake Temple on Nov. 3, 1964. Dennis and Kay operated a dairy farm in Trenton for many years.


