...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,
Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,
Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could severely limit
visibility for drivers, especially along portions of Interstate
84 from the Utah border to the Interstate 86 interchange...and
Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls to Roberts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
Dennis Lynn Walker 8/16/1942 - 10/30/2022 Dennis Lynn Walker, age 80, of Trenton, passed away early Sunday afternoon Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He will be irreplaceable and sorely missed.
Dennis married Beverly Kay McFarland in Elko on Nov. 3, 1963, and in the Salt Lake Temple on Nov. 3, 1964. Dennis and Kay operated a dairy farm in Trenton for many years.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kay of Trenton; his two children, Denny (Lynette) Walker of Logan, UT; Jenny (Phil) Christensen of Preston, ID; as well as 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Trenton Cemetery.Please share a favorite memory of Dennis or offer condolences to the family, by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com
