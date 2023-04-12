Denton "Denny" Dee Harris

Denton "Denny" Dee Harris August 14, 1947 - April 10, 2023 Denton Dee Harris, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2023, from causes that can only be attributed to Chuck Norris as nothing else could have possibly taken him.

He was born August 14, 1947, in Mapleton, Idaho. He is the third of six sons of Thayne and Adra Harris. Denny attended elementary and middle school in Franklin Idaho, to which he walked uphill both ways in knee deep snow. He graduated from Preston High School in 1965, and later from Utah State University with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was active in football, wrestling and track & field.


