Diane Ellen Johnson 4/18/1936 - 7/27/2021 Diane Ellen Jorgensen Johnson, 85, Preston, passed away July 27, 2021, at her home of natural causes due to age. Diane was born in Logan, Utah, on April 16, 1936, to Reese Myron and Nettie Homer Jorgensen. She was the second of three children and grew up surrounded by friends and relatives in Benson, UT.
During her high school years, Diane was introduced to a dashing, red-haired young man named Charlie Johnson. Once he set his eyes on her, Charlie was smitten and he quickly worked to eliminate his competition, even to the point of tailing her and her date clear to the drive-in, where he parked alongside. Charlie drove one of the fastest cars of the time so he always made an impressive entrance when he drove up to the high school to pick her up. Diane was very flattered and impressed with this determined, flashy suitor and she accepted his proposal of marriage. They were married in the Logan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple.
Diane joined Charlie in a small, two-room house on his family ranch, Stock Valley Ranch, in Treasureton, Idaho. Their first house had no bathroom plumbing so an outhouse was used through all four seasons until their new home was built and finished in 1960. How wonderful and luxurious it was to have a furnace and a nice bathroom with a tub!
Diane was a homemaker in every sense of the word. She was a competent money and resource manager and was able to stretch her available resources to cover all the family needs. Her homemade chokecherry syrup was always a favorite. The tantalizing aromas that drifted out of the small kitchen were a continual attraction to anyone in the home and Diane often had to tell these loiterers to "get out of the cubby hole!"
Diane's favorite calling was Primary teacher, a calling which she dearly loved and was devoted to. Diane put her full heart into this area of service and taught children from ages 6 to 8 (CTR B) for over 40 years. Her great love for the Lord and each child in her classes were clearly evidenced by her providing many enrichments to her lessons and her continued love for her students as they grew into adulthood and passed the important milestones of their lives. Serving alongside the many other members of her various wards brought dear and lifelong friendships, which Diane treasured.
Along with being a dedicated, devoted, and involved mother, Diane's all-encompassing love extended to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each one felt that love and returned it in full measure. There was often playful bickering about whose grandma she was. "She's MY grandma!" "No! She's MY grandma!" "I saw her first!" There are many pictures with Diane and a child or grandchild flaunting some type of ownership for the others. The issue of who was "the favorite" was often jokingly disputed.
Diane is survived by her children, Denise Sarsorito (Rob), Laura Johnson, Rodney Johnson (Heidi), and Clyde Johnson (Sandy). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Diane was preceded death by her husband, Charles Johnson, brother, Ross Jorgensen (LaDon), sister, Lois Karner, the oldest son, Wesley, one grandson, and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Riverdale Ward. There will be a visitation at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, Idaho on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm and again on Monday from 10:30 to !1:30 am prior to the services at the ward building. Funeral Services will be lived streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
Please share a favorite memory of Diane or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com