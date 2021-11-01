Dixie Lee (Hancock) Baird 10/11/1933 - 10/27/2021 Dixie Lee (Hancock) Baird, 88 of Dayton, passed away October 27, 2021, peacefully at her home with family by her side. Dixie was born October 11, 1933, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Ira Ernest Hancock and Ethel DeVere (Shill) Hancock Dixie graduated from Mesa High School in 1951.
Dixie married Earl Jepsen Baird in the Mesa, AZ Temple on June 15, 1956. They lived in Gilbert, AZ until 1976 when they moved to Dayton, Idaho. Dixie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as Stake Primary Secretary, Relief Society President, Young Women President, and a variety of other callings. She served with her sweetheart Earl in the Baguio, Philippines Mission. Dixie loved the scouting organization and gave many hours of service. She was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew, she also enjoyed quilting, camping, and archery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, two brothers, Jerry and Kent Hancock, and two sons, Kelly and Kevin Baird. Survivors are daughter-in-law Sharon Baird, of Dayton, Idaho. Kim (Deanna) Baird, of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kris (Gayle) Baird of Boise, Idaho. Kerry (Jarra) Baird Dayton, Idaho. 23 Grandchildren and 36 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Dayton Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Dayton, Chapel and 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the team at Symbii Hospice and Angelia for the wonderful care for Dixie. Please share a favorite memory of Dixie or offer condolences to the family by sharing a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com