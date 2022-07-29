Support Local Journalism

Doreen Elizabeth (Ogborn) Ellis 10/11/1965 - 7/22/2022 Doreen Elizabeth Ogborn Ellis, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Ogden Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born October 11, 1965, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Ronald and Norma Mittelstaedt Ogborn. She was raised and educated in Tremonton, where her father worked for the police department. She graduated from Bear River High School then went on to graduate from Cosmetology school, and passed her state boards. She worked as a beautician for a few years.

Doreen was a very caring person, with a big heart. She spent a big part of her life caring for others who needed assistance, including friends, neighbors, and family. Even at her death, she continues to live on helping people as she chose to be an organ donor. Recipients have already received vital organs, the ultimate gift of life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

