Dorothy Traher Rawlings

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Dorothy Traher Rawlings 8/8/1952 - 8/15/2022 Deborah Traher Rawlings, 70, of Idaho Falls, died at the family home on August 15, 2022, of a lingering illness.

She was born Aug. 8, 1952, in Elko, NV, to Norman and Evelyn Danner Traher. She attended Elko schools and graduated from Elko High School in 1969. She attended Idaho State University, Elko Community College, and BYU-Hawaii before transferring and graduating from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She received a BS degree in Social Work.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you