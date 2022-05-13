Douglas Phillip Stuart 11/28/1939 - 5/11/2022 Douglas Phillip Stuart, 82, passed away at his home on May 11, 2022. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho on November 28, 1939, to Lloyd Alfred and Edna Hellen (Johnson) Stuart. He graduated from Pocatello High School. He joined the Marine Corps and honorably served his country from 1957-1961. He married Doris Kaye Lewis on August 8, 1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Together Doug and Doris were blessed with 10 children. Doug was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he held many positions of leadership, one of his favorite callings was working at the Logan Temple. Doug worked hard and was willing to try anything that might make it easier to enjoy this life. He was a very independent person and did not let the trials in life stop him in any way. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, family history, and working on projects. Doug enjoyed having good conversations and building relationships with others, he loved being around his family. He had an easy laugh and enjoyed having fun.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Doris, his parents, his older brother, David Lloyd, his children, Phillip Wayne, Patricia Kaye, and Michael Carlos, and great-grandchildren, Bradley Mark Wright, Brooke Hope Ford, and Brady Blaine Wright.
He is survived by his siblings, Carol (Richard) Scarborough, Kathy (Ken) Stevens, and a sister-in-law, Margo (Sorensen) Stuart, his children, Denise Archibald Stuart (daughter-in-law), Jeannie (Mark) Maughan, Becki (David) Bowman, Nancy (Rick) Hansen, Roger (Julie) Stuart, Darrell (Bethany) Stuart, Angie (Jeremy) Peterson, Jason (Tricia) Stuart, 36 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Linrose Ward Chapel, 825 N. Westside Hwy., Dayton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho, and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Military rites and interment will be in the Dayton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.