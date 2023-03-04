...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches with totals in the Upper/Lower Snake Plain around
2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and
Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear Lake
Valley, Blackfoot Mountains-Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands.
Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles,
Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Douglas Ray West April 5, 1955 - March 3, 2023 Our dearest dad, Douglas Ray West, 67, passed away on March 3, 2023. Doug was born on April 5, 1955, an exciting surprise to Phillip L West & Roberta S Smith. Doug was raised in Preston, Idaho and attended Preston High School graduating in 1973. Doug attended ISU for one year then moved home to Preston to work alongside his father at West Motor Co. Doug met Wendy in 1969 and they dated all through high school and college and they married in 1975. Together they had three daughters: Audrey, Emily, and Janice. Doug was a dynamic member of the Preston and Cache Valley communities. Doug was very passionate about his business and the lifelong relationships made with his customers and business associates.
Doug’s life was spent serving in organizations including: The Preston Chamber of Commerce, The Preston Elks Lodge, Preston & Logan Rotary Clubs, Preston Airport, FCMC foundation member, Preston School Board, Oneida Stake Academy Board, just to name a few.
Doug’s favorites and hobbies include- restoring his classic car collection and flying in his fathers restored Beechcraft Bonanza. He also loved being with his family, boating, working in the yard, and seeing people have fun! After the passing of his beloved wife Wendy, he met & married Lori Swainston Jones in August 2021. Although their time together was short, they shared many great adventures including car shows, camping, Elks conventions, & delivering cars to their new owners for West Motor. And most recently, a trip touring Italy. They were blessed to find one another.
Doug is survived by his daughters: Audrey (Rod) Murray of Preston, Idaho; Emily (Chad) Cole of Preston, Idaho; Janice (Justin) Williams of Smithfield, Utah; by his wife, Lori Swainston Jones of Preston; by his brothers: George (Janet) of West Plain City, Utah; and T. Ralph (Susan)West of Preston; by grandkids: Tanner (Talia) Murray, Tyler Ann Gilbert, Trevin Gilbert, Kaden (Kailey) Cole, Rilee Ray Cole, Mason Cole, Kameron Cole, and Vivia Williams; by his great-grandkids: Lyra Murray, Marek Murray, and Ava Cole.; by Lori’s Children: Nicole Jones of Twin Falls, Idaho; Zachary Jones of SLC, Utah; Dustin Jones of Juneau, Alaska; and grandchildren: Janie Ward, Whitney Ward, and Kayson Jones.
Doug is preceded in death by his wife Wendy Spackman West; by a granddaughter Katelyn West, by his father, Phillip L West; his mother, Roberta S West; and by two sisters Patricia West and Sidney Carpenter. Doug adored his nephews, Steve Bell, Chris Bell, Greg Bell & his cousin Jocelyn Fannin whom he considered his brothers & sister. Robert Laursen was a special “Brother from another Mother”.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Monday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmortuary.com. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Idaho Elks Rehab, P.O. Box 1100, Boise, ID 83701 (on the check please write: In Memory of Doug West). If you wish to donate to Rotary International, go to www.rotary.org and click on “Donate”. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
