Douglas Ray West April 5, 1955 - March 3, 2023 Our dearest dad, Douglas Ray West, 67, passed away on March 3, 2023. Doug was born on April 5, 1955, an exciting surprise to Phillip L West & Roberta S Smith. Doug was raised in Preston, Idaho and attended Preston High School graduating in 1973. Doug attended ISU for one year then moved home to Preston to work alongside his father at West Motor Co. Doug met Wendy in 1969 and they dated all through high school and college and they married in 1975. Together they had three daughters: Audrey, Emily, and Janice. Doug was a dynamic member of the Preston and Cache Valley communities. Doug was very passionate about his business and the lifelong relationships made with his customers and business associates.

Doug’s life was spent serving in organizations including: The Preston Chamber of Commerce, The Preston Elks Lodge, Preston & Logan Rotary Clubs, Preston Airport, FCMC foundation member, Preston School Board, Oneida Stake Academy Board, just to name a few.


