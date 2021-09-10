Earl L Neely 5/19/1929 - 9/4/2021 Earl L Neeley, 92, passeda away at his home in Franklin, Idaho on September 4, 1921. He was born on May 19, 1929 in Preston, Idaho in his grandmother's house Earl lived a full and faithful life. He was well known in high school as the student body president his senior year and a member of the 1947-48 Preston High School Idaho state basketball championship team.
He married his high school sweetheart, Clarice Cole of Fairview Idaho, February 16, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple. They built a family together as they traveled the western United States with his career with the Bureau of Reclamation.
Earl was a natural leader and worked hard. He was a friend to all. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was charming and full of good humor. He had a great love and understanding of youth and their capabilities. He found joy in participating in youth activities that built confidence, leadership and nurtured their relationships with Jesus Christ. He participated in service and leadership all of his life. He was an active participant in building the kingdom of God. He served wholeheartedly no matter where he lived or what position of leadership to which he was called. He served in Utah, California, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Arizona and Idaho. When he retired he served as a full-time missionary with his wife in the Spokane Washington Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they served as ordinance workers in the Logan Utah LDS temple for close to 20 years. When he wasn't able to physically do the service he desired, he worked diligently indexing names for family history. He indexed and reviewed over 190,000 records. He ministered and cared for many throughout his life. He truly did his best to love God and his fellow men.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Clarice Cole and two siblings, Donna Nickerson, Boise Idaho; Phillip Neeley, Tucson, Arizona; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Johnson, St. George, Ut; Louise Hodges, Grapevine, Tx; Portia Williams, St. George Ut; his children, Mark C Neeley (Susan) of Pleasant Grove, Ut; Gregory S Neeley(Cathy) of North Logan, Ut; Rebecca Jo Knuth (Cary) of Livermore, Ca; Carolyn Thompson Neeley (daughter-in-law) of Idaho Falls, Id. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren +3 on the way and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Michael E Neeley, his mother and father, Mary Chloe McCombs and Lowell Miller Neeley, his older brother, Kent, his younger sister, Bonnie Lue Hansen, one grandson and his wife's parents, Vernon P Cole and Vera L Knudsen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, in Preston Idaho. A viewing will be held Thurs from 6-7 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Friday 10 to 10:45 a.m. also at the funeral home before the services. The services will be able to be streamed live at 11:00 a.m. MDT at the link provided in his obituary at webbmortuary.com Internment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Riverdale, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Social distancing and masks would be appreciated.