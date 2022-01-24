Elaine (Dalley) Winward 4/3/1934 - 1/21/2022 Mary Elaine Dalley Winward, 87, passed away Jan. 21, 2022 at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born April 3, 1934 in Dayton, Idaho the daughter of Abram Fitzgerald Dalley Jr. and Sadie Buttars Dalley. She married Paul K Winward on August 27, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She loved working on the farm with her father. She drove horses and tractors. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning and planting flowers. She also loved to write poetry. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many callings including Relief Society President and in the Primary and Young Women's. She was an officiator at the Logan Temple and enjoyed working at the Beehive Clothing in Preston. She loved a trip to the Holy Land with her husband and on a church history trip as well. She enjoyed serving others in a humble way.
She is survived by two daughers and a son, Lori Kay (Thomas) Owen of Malad, Idaho; Douglas (Heather) Winward of Blackfoot, Idaho; Andrea Kay Winward of Malad, Idaho; by twenty-two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; by four sister and four brothers, Geraldine Lewis of American Fork, Utah; Nola Allen of Provo, Utah; Abe (Wanda) Dalley of Washington, Utah; David (Chris) Dalley of American Fork, Utah; Myrna Green of Roy, Utah; Richard (Shauna) Dalley of Salt Lake City, Utah; John (Penny) Dalley of Preston, Idaho; Susan (Michael) Dayley of Logan, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; by a son, David Paul Winward; by a grandson, Matthew Charles Owen; and by a sister, Margaret Murdock.
A celebration of Life and luncheon will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at noon in the Dayton Ward Cultural Hall. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, and Saturday from 10-11:15 a.m. at the church in Dayton. Interment will be in the Dayton Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com