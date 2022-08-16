Elaine (Johnson) Womack 1/27/1950 - 8/15/2022 Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack passed away peacefully in her home in Franklin, ID on Aug 15, 2022. She was born Jan 27, 1950, in Idaho Falls, ID to Lorin H Johnson and Mildred Jensen Johnson. She was the youngest of four children. Elaine and her siblings: Arvid, Janis, and MarJean were raised on a dairy, sugar beet, and potato farm in Burton, ID. During her childhood she learned the value of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice as she worked on the family farm.
School and 4-H occupied much of her time in her younger years. During this time, she showed dairy cattle, and raised barley and wheat for county and state fairs. She was named State Small Grains and Public Speaking winner in 1968. Elaine was the editor of the newspaper, "The M News" during her time at Madison High School.
After high school, her work as a naturalist at Craters of the Moon National Monument financed her further education. She graduated with an Associates from Ricks College and a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Utah State University. Elaine taught kindergarten at Oakwood/Pioneer Elementary for thirty years. She always valued education. She had a great love for her coworkers and students. Her students' names were always remembered, and she loved watching them grow.
It was during her time at Utah State that she met Eldon Lynn Womack on a blind date. They were sealed for time and all eternity on April 6, 1972, in the Logan, Utah temple. They were blessed with six children: Aaron (Colette) Womack of Aarhus, Denmark; Mark (Brenda) Womack of Washington Terrace, UT; Jared Womack of Rexburg, ID; John (Suzie) Womack of Smithfield, UT; Michael (Melanie) Womack of New Braunfels, TX; and Lauren (Ammon) Hedin of North Ogden, UT; Nineteen grandchildren; and soon to be seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother.
Elaine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in Primary, Sunday School, Young Women, and Relief Society Organizations at the ward and stake levels throughout her life. She had a strong testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and walked the covenant path.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Franklin Stake Center. Viewings were held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment was in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com