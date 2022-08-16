Elaine (Johnson) Womack

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Elaine (Johnson) Womack 1/27/1950 - 8/15/2022 Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack passed away peacefully in her home in Franklin, ID on Aug 15, 2022. She was born Jan 27, 1950, in Idaho Falls, ID to Lorin H Johnson and Mildred Jensen Johnson. She was the youngest of four children. Elaine and her siblings: Arvid, Janis, and MarJean were raised on a dairy, sugar beet, and potato farm in Burton, ID. During her childhood she learned the value of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice as she worked on the family farm.

School and 4-H occupied much of her time in her younger years. During this time, she showed dairy cattle, and raised barley and wheat for county and state fairs. She was named State Small Grains and Public Speaking winner in 1968. Elaine was the editor of the newspaper, "The M News" during her time at Madison High School.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you