...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL.
Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6000 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches above 6000 feet with 1 to
5 inches possible below 6000 feet.
* WHERE...Southern mountains from Malta east through Montpelier.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Eldon K. Crockett 12/23/1944 - 11/20/2022 On Sunday, November 20th, 2022, Eldon Kay Crockett, loving husband, father, and friend passed away at age seventy-seven. He was born in Logan, Utah to Eldon and Maurine Crockett on December 23rd, 1944. Eldon grew up in Preston, Idaho and was joined by a sister, Vicky, and brother, Kim. He enjoyed getting into trouble with friends, helping his grandpa on the farm in Utah, and ballroom dancing with his sister. Eldon started working at a young age, doing fieldwork to pay for school clothes. This work ethic followed him throughout life. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, starring as quarterback at Preston High.
Eldon attended Idaho State University for two years before he was drafted into the Army. He served on a survey team in Vietnam for two years, earning several honors, and then returned to ISU where he completed his undergraduate degree in finance in 1971. He worked for Idaho Bank and Trust in Pocatello, Idaho for ten years before going back to ISU and getting his MBA in 1981.
He married Colette Marie Nungesser on the 16th of June, 1973. They said their vows in a meadow of white and yellow flowers on Scout Mountain near Pocatello, Idaho. Their daughter, Vanessa, was born on December 17th, 1979. She was followed by their daughter, Erica, born May 27th, 1981. Eldon loved to fish and camp with his family, and they spent days together in their yard where Eldon liked to putter and plant petunias and geraniums.
In 1981, the family moved to Boise, where Eldon went to work for KeyBank. He eventually became the CFO for KeyBank of Idaho. He dedicated himself to his work and liked to joke that he worked half-days, "6am to 6pm." Before retiring, Eldon worked as an office manager at a private neurosurgery practice for ten years. Once he was retired, he still worked. He managed landscaping projects in Surprise Valley and enjoyed serving on HOA boards with neighbors he considered friends.
Eldon left a legacy of humor, hard work, devotion to family, and enjoyment of nature. He had a handshake, smile, and eye contact for everyone he met and never forgot a name. His last years were made joyful spending time with his grandson, Frey Sup. He was affectionate and always made sure to tell people he loved them. A private memorial service will be held in Boise at a later date. To celebrate his memory, please consider donating to organizations which support nature conservation.
To keep the spirit of Eldon alive, his family and friends request you tell those important to you they are loved. And we have this to say to Eldon: we love you, you old rattlesnake.
