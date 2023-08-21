...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph,
especially across ridge tops and canyons dumping into the
Snake River Plain.
* WHERE...Southern mountains from Inkom south to Malad.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
Elizabeth (Betty) (Potter) Koller March 19, 1928 - August 17, 2023 Elizabeth (Betty) Potter Koller, age 95, completed her journey here on earth Thursday, August 17, 2023. She was born March 19, 1928, to Robert John and Lottie Rucker Potter in Collinston, Utah.
Betty grew up in East Garland, Utah on the family farm with seven brothers and sisters. You could find her driving the tractor and working alongside her dad. She graduated from Bear River High School where she was on the swim team. Her favorite childhood pastime was swimming in the canal with her cousins.
She married P. LaVell Koller November 17, 1948 in the Logan LDS Temple. They made their home in Weston, Idaho where they raised eight children. Betty loved working outdoors in her garden. She took pride in her yard and could be seen on her riding lawn mower well into her 90’s.
She found her love of cooking while working at the Pie Dump Restaurant after high school. She was always a great cook. You never left her house hungry. She used her gift of service in numerous church callings and on the Board of Guardians in Franklin County. It was a highlight in her life to serve a mission to South Carolina with LaVell. Many were blessed by her example.
Betty is survived by her children: Valeen (Charles) Illsley, Jane (Craig) Fotheringham, Scott Koller, Gwen (Michael) Marcek, Carl (Lori) Koller, David (Lisa) Koller, Liz (Chet) Hugo; 33 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way), and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, P. LaVell Koller; her daughter, Diane (Lynn) Bingham; her great-grand daughter, Aurelia Rasmussen; her parents and her siblings.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness Betty received at Autumn Care Center and the Hospice nurses, Jonie and Kat. A special thank you to Sierra (granddaughter) and Michael Rasmussen who cared for her while in her home.
Betty especially loved the weekly visits from her cousin Lois, and her nieces Suzanne, Becky, and Cheryl. She always looked forward to seeing her friends, neighbors and family who stopped by regularly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Weston First Ward Chapel, 27 North Center Street, Weston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am both at the church.
The service will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) by clicking on the following link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com. Burial will be in the Weston Cemetery following the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.