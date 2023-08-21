Elizabeth (Betty) (Potter) Koller

Elizabeth (Betty) (Potter) Koller March 19, 1928 - August 17, 2023 Elizabeth (Betty) Potter Koller, age 95, completed her journey here on earth Thursday, August 17, 2023. She was born March 19, 1928, to Robert John and Lottie Rucker Potter in Collinston, Utah.

Betty grew up in East Garland, Utah on the family farm with seven brothers and sisters. You could find her driving the tractor and working alongside her dad. She graduated from Bear River High School where she was on the swim team. Her favorite childhood pastime was swimming in the canal with her cousins.


