Elmer Ray Johnson May 8, 1929 - July 4, 2023 Elmer Ray Johnson, 94, passed away on July 4, 2023 after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on May 8, 1929 in Eden, Idaho at the home of his grandmother Fuller. His parents were Ephraim and Catherine Johnson.
He grew up and attended school in Preston, Idaho where he was active in football, boxing and agriculture. He raised his own cattle and worked for dairies all through school.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley Gill on October 12, 1951 in the Logan Utah Temple. They were married for 65 years. The knowledge that he is now with his eternal sweetheart brings us comfort.
Shortly after their marriage, Elmer was drafted into the United States Army in support of the Korean War. He was stationed in Panama. After his release from active duty, he returned to Preston and joined the Idaho National Guard. He was a member of the Guard until his retirement. He loved his military service and was so proud to have served his country.
Elmer was always an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in numerous ward and stake callings. He had an abiding love and testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and lived his life as an example of that love. He served a mission in the Eastern States Mission and later in life, he and Shirley served a couple mission at Cove Fort Utah.
Elmer is survived by his three daughters; Shirlene (Randy) Halford of Preston, Idaho, DeAnn (Pamela) Mitchell-Johnson of Whitewright, Texas, Jacqueline (Nathan) Carrico of Alvin, Texas, 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, 3 brothers, 1 sister and 2 grandsons.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the stake center. Military rites and interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
