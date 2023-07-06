Elmer Ray Johnson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Elmer Ray Johnson May 8, 1929 - July 4, 2023 Elmer Ray Johnson, 94, passed away on July 4, 2023 after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on May 8, 1929 in Eden, Idaho at the home of his grandmother Fuller. His parents were Ephraim and Catherine Johnson.

He grew up and attended school in Preston, Idaho where he was active in football, boxing and agriculture. He raised his own cattle and worked for dairies all through school.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.