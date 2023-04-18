Emily Rebekah Haag

Emily Rebekah Haag September 15, 1995 - April 11, 2023 Emily Rebekah Haag, 27, passed away in her mother's arms on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Services to celebrate Emily's life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the LDS Stake Center located at 451 S 250 E, Smithfield, Utah. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family is accepting memorial donations.


A full obituary is posted at www.franklincountyfuneral.com

