...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
Emily Rebekah Haag September 15, 1995 - April 11, 2023 Emily Rebekah Haag, 27, passed away in her mother's arms on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Services to celebrate Emily's life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the LDS Stake Center located at 451 S 250 E, Smithfield, Utah. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family is accepting memorial donations.
