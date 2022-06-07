Emmil M. Sherman 11/22/1928 - 6/6/2022 Emmil Monroe Sherman, 93, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on June 6, 2022.
The youngest of six children, Emmil was born November 22, 1928, in Victor, Idaho, the son of Pleasant and Areatha (Cheney) Sherman. He attended Teton High School, where he actively participated in sports, lettering in boxing, football, and basketball. In 1948 he was called to serve in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after he returned home from his mission, he married Ilene Hansen in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1951. They were the parents of seven children. He had thirty grandchildren, sixty-seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Emmil was drafted into the United States Army in the Korean Conflict in 1951. He served as member of the Mike company as a machine gun operator and was later transferred to the battalion headquarters, where he was in charge of post exchange and supplies. While serving in this capacity, he operated the "Chogi Train," which required him to deliver mail and food to the soldiers serving on the front lines. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service above and beyond the call of duty. After two years, he was honorably discharged from the army.
After returning home, he was employed by the Idaho State Division of Highways as a maintenance operator. Emmil and Ilene spent their early years in the Teton Valley, living in Victor, ID, for 31 years. He was then transferred to Preston, ID, where he quickly became involved in his church and community. He shared his talent for singing by participating in the Harmonairs, Rotary Choir, and Carl Hoffman's Symphonic Choir. After thirty-three years of service, Emmil retired from the state and worked as a custodian for the church. He also owned his own floor cleaning business, which he continued to operate until he was 90 years old.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. One of his greatest joys was serving weekly in the Logan Temple. At the time of his death, he was serving as the Elder's Quorum President in the nursing home, where he was residing after suffering a stroke in January 2020.
Emmil is survived by six children: Craig (Carla) Sherman of Pocatello, ID, Pennie (Charles) Titcomb of Grace, ID, Peggy (Gordon) Gibson of Grace, ID, Corey (Deann) Sherman of Soda Springs, ID, Mindi Sullivan of Logan, UT, and Trever (Kristin) Sherman of Woodland Hills CA; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ilene; a daughter, Cindy Patton; his parents, his five sisters, Golda, Winnie, Glenna, Ruth and Doris, three grandsons, Tige Sherman, Craig Sherman Jr., Philip Gibson, and a great granddaughter, Emily Sherman.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho. Graveside services and interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Victor, Idaho at approximately 2:00 pm.
Condolences and memories of Emmil can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.