Eric Lynn Larsen January 25, 1954 - July 19, 2023 Eric Lynn Larsen of Richmond, Utah passed away at age 69, on July 19th surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Preston, Idaho on January 25, 1954, to Lynn Junior Larsen and Shirley Cole. He grew up in Fairview, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School in 1972.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission from 1973-1975. He graduated from Utah State University. He married Mary Jane Bair on August 10, 1978, in the Ogden, Utah temple. He worked at Presto for 42 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family.


