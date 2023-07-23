...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102.
* WHERE...Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake
River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh/Arbon
Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Eric Lynn Larsen January 25, 1954 - July 19, 2023 Eric Lynn Larsen of Richmond, Utah passed away at age 69, on July 19th surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Preston, Idaho on January 25, 1954, to Lynn Junior Larsen and Shirley Cole. He grew up in Fairview, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School in 1972.
A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission from 1973-1975. He graduated from Utah State University. He married Mary Jane Bair on August 10, 1978, in the Ogden, Utah temple. He worked at Presto for 42 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jane, his children Elise (Tom) Petroff, Jared (Emilie) Larsen, Brett (Lauren) Larsen; his siblings David (Brenda), Corey (LeeAnne), Charisse, Wendy, and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 12:00 pm at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah. Viewings will be Friday from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:30 am at the Richmond Stake Center. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family and the full obituary may be read at webbmortuary.com
