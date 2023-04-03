Ernesto Mariscal-Farias

Ernesto Mariscal-Farias May 31, 1977 - March 30, 2023 Ernesto Mariscal-Farias, 45, returned to his heavenly home on March 30, 2023, at Clifton, Idaho. He was born on May 31, 1977, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico to Ana Maria Farias-Contreras and Miguel Mariscal-Casillas.

At an early age, Neto (as he is affectionately known by friends and family) began his love affair with horses. At just 19 years old he came across the border, arrived in Utah, and soon joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was there he met his wife Jenn through mutual friends. They spent the next three years in Mexico where they had their first two girls, Emma and Jesse. Later they returned to the United States and settled in Dayton and then Clifton because it reminded him of home.


