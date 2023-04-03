...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the Southern Hills and Raft
River Region and 15 to 25 mph gusts in the Bear Lake Valley,
Blackfoot Mountains and Caribou Range.
* WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon
Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear Lake Valley,
Blackfoot Mountains and the Caribou Range.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Ernesto Mariscal-Farias May 31, 1977 - March 30, 2023 Ernesto Mariscal-Farias, 45, returned to his heavenly home on March 30, 2023, at Clifton, Idaho. He was born on May 31, 1977, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico to Ana Maria Farias-Contreras and Miguel Mariscal-Casillas.
At an early age, Neto (as he is affectionately known by friends and family) began his love affair with horses. At just 19 years old he came across the border, arrived in Utah, and soon joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was there he met his wife Jenn through mutual friends. They spent the next three years in Mexico where they had their first two girls, Emma and Jesse. Later they returned to the United States and settled in Dayton and then Clifton because it reminded him of home.
Over the next decade their family welcomed two more beautiful girls, Sara and Ana, while he grew his reputation as a horse trainer. Then came their only boy, Neto Jr. Throughout his life, Neto gained a broad skill set including welding, bee keeping, construction, fruit picker, dog trainer, fence builder and horse whisperer. Neto was known throughout the community for his hard work. Neto served as a scout leader, Elders Quorum President, and President of the Valley View Branch.
Neto Is survived by his wife, Jenn; daughters, Emaline, Jessica, Sara, and Ana; son, Neto; father and step- mother; two brothers, Carlos and Javier (Lupe); sisters Rosa (Jesus) and Maricela (Martin); sister-in-law, Nena; nieces and nephews; and countless beloved friends and family both here and in Mexico. He is proceeded in death by his mother, older brother, and nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Valley View Branch Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Oxford Ward Building, 170 W. 1st N., Clifton, Idaho and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. Burial will be in Mexico at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com. The services will be live streamed and may be watched Wednesday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmortuary.com
