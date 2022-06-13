Evelyn and Orland Storts 3/5/1954 - 2/18/2022 Evelyn "Evey" Marie Brewster Storts and Orland DeWayne Storts both passed away in February 2022 just eight days apart. They are survived by their four children; Gordon D. Brewster, Megan Howard, Joseph King and Rory Storts as well as many grandchildren. At our parent's request, we will be having a Celebration of Life on Orlands birthday, Monday, July 4, 2022 at the Preston Elks Lodge, 1229 N. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. We will meet at the Preston Cemetery at 11:00 am to dedicate the grave space/headstone and then immediately go to the Elks Lodge. Please feel welcome to come and celebrate Evey and Orland and the full life they lived and the wonderful friends they made here in Preston, Idaho. They loved living in Preston and said it was the greatest place to live. Please come and tell some stories, eat some ribs and laugh and cry a little and see some photos of Orland with hair and Evey in a bikini and a few embarrassing pictures of their children!
Please feel free to bring a side dish and Gordon and Rosa will provide the ribs (Eveys favorite). Please call Gordon if you have any questions at (208) 852-6029. See you all there!