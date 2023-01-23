Evelyn (Jenkins) Drury Raymond July 10, 1924 - January 17, 2023 Evelyn Jenkins Drury Raymond returned to her Father in Heaven on January 17, 2023. She was born July 10, 1924, in Preston, Idaho, the first child of Charles and Eva Jenkins. Nine years later, her younger sister and best friend, Naomi, joined the Jenkins family. She enjoyed her childhood in Preston. Evelyn was married and sealed in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple to her high school sweetheart, Darrell Drury, on June 2, 1943. They welcomed four children into the world including Susan Darlene (Frank Priestley), Steven Darrell (Diane Herd), Sharon Dee (Mark Bergquist), and Darrell Llewellyn (Tammy Moosman). Darrell passed away before their youngest child was born. Evelyn had to go to work and was a valued employee in every job she held. She was blessed to meet and later marry Budd Raymond, and they shared 28 years together before Budd passed away. He had four boys that Evelyn was happy to welcome to her crew: Larry (Sheryl), Stephan (MaryAnne), Darrell (Emily), and Craig (Louise).
Evelyn has always enjoyed the outdoors and making things beautiful. She loved to fish, camp, and ride horses in her younger years. She could fillet a fish with her eyes closed and was always happy to hear a good hunting or fishing story often joining in with one of her own. Evelyn's yard was always very important to her and many in the community enjoyed the view. She spent many hours in her vegetable, flower, and rock gardens. As a family, we know that she was welcomed with open arms by those who preceded her in death including her father and mother, her fathers and mothers in-law, sister, both husbands, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, two stepsons, and a grandson.
Funeral services were held on January 24th at 1:00 p.m. in the Preston North Stake Center. Interment was in the Fairview Cemetery, and she was laid to rest next to her first love and eternal companion, Darrell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
