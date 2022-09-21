Fern (Shumway) Porter

Fern (Shumway) Porter 8/20/1925 - 9/20/2022 Fern Shumway Porter, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center in Smithfield, Utah. She was born on August 20, 1925, in Treasureton, Idaho, to Earl Hymas Shumway and Thelma Perry Shumway. She was the oldest of six children helping to mother each sibling as they arrived.

She was actively involved in music in high school and throughout her life. She married Willard D. Porter (Bill) on August 29, 1944, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children, 27 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

