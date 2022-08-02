Gail (Jensen) Barr

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Gail (Jensen) Barr 3/7/1943 - 8/1/2022 On Monday, August 1st, Gail Jensen Barr passed away after a 25-year off-and-on battle with cancer. Gail was surrounded by her husband John, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends when Heaven received another angel.

Gail was born in Preston, Idaho on March 7, 1943, to Keith and BarDee Jensen. Growing up Gail was involved in many activities, a few of which included playing the piano, twirling the baton, and playing the accordion. Her love of music was instilled at a young age and eventually led to her playing piano in her dad's, toe-tapping "Keith Jensen Band." Her well-manicured hands never missed a beat while accompanying her grandchildren through many years of singing and playing instrumentals. Besides her love for music, she looked forward to her annual girlfriend trips, enjoyed crocheting, and spending time with family.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you