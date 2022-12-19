Gene Leray Porter Jr.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Gene Leray Porter Jr. 11/19/1951 - 12/16/2022 Gene Leray Porter Jr went back to his heavenly home on December 16, 2022 with his wife Barbara by his side after a long battle with Leukemia (AML). He was such a strong man and held onto life with a vengeance fighting to remain with her until that choice was taken out of his hands. Gene came into this life on November 19, 1951, born to Gene L Porter Sr and Nancy A Gamblin, in the small town of Picabo Idaho. He was given the nickname of "Poncho" when he was born because his dad said he had a big ponch and he went by that name for many years.

He spent most of his time living in the treasure valley when he was younger attending schools in Twin Falls and Meridian. They lived on small dairy farms in the area and Gene learned to milk cows and work on farms. He was a great worker always giving full effort for his pay. He had a great work ethic. He loved baseball and water skiing and continued to do these throughout his life.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.