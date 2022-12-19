Gene Leray Porter Jr. 11/19/1951 - 12/16/2022 Gene Leray Porter Jr went back to his heavenly home on December 16, 2022 with his wife Barbara by his side after a long battle with Leukemia (AML). He was such a strong man and held onto life with a vengeance fighting to remain with her until that choice was taken out of his hands. Gene came into this life on November 19, 1951, born to Gene L Porter Sr and Nancy A Gamblin, in the small town of Picabo Idaho. He was given the nickname of "Poncho" when he was born because his dad said he had a big ponch and he went by that name for many years.
He spent most of his time living in the treasure valley when he was younger attending schools in Twin Falls and Meridian. They lived on small dairy farms in the area and Gene learned to milk cows and work on farms. He was a great worker always giving full effort for his pay. He had a great work ethic. He loved baseball and water skiing and continued to do these throughout his life.
He began working for Osco drug when he was a junior stocking shelves and bagging groceries. And through this he was offered a job after graduation to work for Waremart. In August he loaded up his car and moved to Ogden, Utah. He worked here for a year and was transferred to a Waremart store in Kennewick, Washington where he met Barbara Louise Owen, the sister-in-law of his store manager. They began a whirlwind romance this summer and were married on October 23,1971 and sealed in the Logan temple on September 5, 1972. They lived in Pasco, Washington for a few weeks and he was transferred to Waremart in Pocatello, Idaho where they spent two years before moving to Preston, Idaho and in 1976 to Clifton, Idaho where he resided until his death.
Together, Gene and Barbara had nine children. He worked hard, sometimes working two jobs to provide for his family. Apart from family, he loved to play baseball and did as much as he could during its season. After moving to Clifton with Twin Lakes so close, he always had a boat and so many happy memories were made with his family over at the lake skiing. He never tired of teaching his family to ski. His children and grandchildren loved that he would take them on his boat and let them jump and swim out in the middle after skiing was done.
He served in the community as Mayor for several years and served in the church. During the last 10 years of his life, he did many services to help in the church behind the scenes and said he would do them until he died which he did.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 51 years, children Nancy (Clifford) Stokes, Jenna (Shane) Porter, Gene III (Lisa) Porter, Emilee (Toby) Floyd, Amanda Nobles, Chester Porter, Treven (Chantal) Porter, Tyrel Porter, Tiffany (Nathan) Probst, 22 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and by his siblings, Robert, Mary and Marcia. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Elizabeth and Joseph.
The family would like to thank Franklin County Medical Center Hospice and Dr. David Beckstead for their help and loving kindness during the last 7 months.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clifton LDS Chapel, 170 West 100 North Clifton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 6-8 pm and again prior to the funeral Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 am both at the church. Interment will be in Clifton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a humanitarian charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.