...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional
snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace,
Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Georgena (Bird) Taggart 12/11/1951 - 1/10/2023 Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.
Georgena loved fishing, watching birds, camping and spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook and she absolutely loved her animals. She loved her family and she was excited to welcome her first great grandchild in the coming months.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Taggart, her children, Tracy (Jenn) Taggart, Mesquite, Nevada; Kaycee (Vern) Hunt, Logan, Utah and her grandchildren; Bryan (Annie) Taggart, Seth Hansen, Dallas (Zach) Spencer. She is also survived by her siblings; Stephen (Sally) Bird, Susan (Jim) Jensen, Torrey (Cheryl) Bird, Terry (Reed) Hammer and Kari (Brent) Esplin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a niece, Kelsey Esplin and brothers-in-law, Fred Emmitt and Bob Taggart.
A viewing was held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Webb Funeral Home. No formal services were held. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
