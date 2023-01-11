Georgena (Bird) Taggart

Georgena (Bird) Taggart 12/11/1951 - 1/10/2023 Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.

Georgena loved fishing, watching birds, camping and spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook and she absolutely loved her animals. She loved her family and she was excited to welcome her first great grandchild in the coming months.


