Glen Arthur Stevenson 12/3/1947 - 11/8/2022 Glen Arthur Stevenson age 74, passed away on November 8, 2022 at his home in Weston, Idaho. He was born December 3, 1947, in Preston, Idaho, the son of Arthur Abel and Margaret Packer Stevenson.
Glen graduated from West Side High School in 1965. He married Vicki Buttars on March 20, 1970 in the Logan Utah Temple.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. He served the Lord in the New Zealand mission and later served with his wife in an Employment Resource Service mission.
Glen served his country in the US National Guard. He was an avid sports fan his entire life and loved watching West Side athletics. He especially enjoyed supporting his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in all their activities. He would attend and support all that he could. The best words to describe Glen was "Loving and Kind." Glen loved to serve others.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; Vicki's parents Keith and Georgia Buttars a sister Sharlet McCarthy; brother-in-law's Bruce Campbell and Mark Buttars and a nephew Jordan Campbell.
He is survived by his wife Vicki Stevenson of Weston, ID; three sons Jason (Deena) Stevenson of Puyallup, WA; Jared (Heidi) Stevenson of Tremonton, UT; Blake (Jen) Stevenson of Hermiston, OR; seven grandchildren, a great granddaughter, brother Paul Stevenson, sisters Laura McKenzie, Vera Campbell and Velma Jones and many loved nieces and nephews.
Graveside Dedication services were held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Weston Idaho Cemetery. A viewing was held on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Weston 1st Ward Church. Military rites were by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
