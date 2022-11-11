Glen Arthur Stevenson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Glen Arthur Stevenson 12/3/1947 - 11/8/2022 Glen Arthur Stevenson age 74, passed away on November 8, 2022 at his home in Weston, Idaho. He was born December 3, 1947, in Preston, Idaho, the son of Arthur Abel and Margaret Packer Stevenson.

Glen graduated from West Side High School in 1965. He married Vicki Buttars on March 20, 1970 in the Logan Utah Temple.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.