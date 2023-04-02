...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of moderate snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 9 to 15 inches above 6500 feet with 4 to 9
inches below 6500 feet.
* WHERE...Southeast Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Gloria (Kofoed) Callister October 30, 1934 - March 21, 2023 Gloria Kofoed Callister passed away on March 21, 2023. She was born on October 30, 1934, to Eugene A. Kofoed and Lillie Jensen Kofoed in Preston, Idaho. Gloria was the sixth of eight children. She married William S Callister on July 31, 1953, in Preston. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
Gloria was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life. She had many callings in her lifetime and did them all to the best of her ability. She was a stake primary, blazer leader, a guide patrol leader, a ward camp director, a stake camp director as well as working in the young women’s program. She coached and refereed basketball and volleyball with the young women. She was always up for some shenanigans with the youth and was full of fun.
Gloria loved to be involved with her nieces and nephews. She loved the campouts and reunions with her family. Water fights were her specialty and she never backed down. She even had a water fight on her wedding day with her soon to be brother-in-law. She was always full of life and fun.
Gloria was an amazing mother to her kids, Chris, Debbie, and Mike. She had 18 grandchildren and 27 Great-grandchildren. She loved her family fiercely and would do anything she could for them. She was also a mother and grandmother to many friends and neighbors. Gloria was well loved by all who knew her.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband William S Callister, her daughter Jacqueline, her parents Eugene, and Lillie Kofoed, and her seven siblings and all of their spouses, except JoAnn Jardine.
She is survived by her children Christine (James) Smith, Deborah (Michael) Guymon, and Michael (Tauna) Callister along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on April 7, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the church located at 3315 W 5620 S in Taylorsville, UT. The funeral service will be on April 8, 2023, with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 am with the service to begin at 11:00. She will be interred at the Redwood Memorial Cemetery immediately following services.
