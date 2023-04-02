Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Gloria (Kofoed) Callister October 30, 1934 - March 21, 2023 Gloria Kofoed Callister passed away on March 21, 2023. She was born on October 30, 1934, to Eugene A. Kofoed and Lillie Jensen Kofoed in Preston, Idaho. Gloria was the sixth of eight children. She married William S Callister on July 31, 1953, in Preston. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.

Gloria was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life. She had many callings in her lifetime and did them all to the best of her ability. She was a stake primary, blazer leader, a guide patrol leader, a ward camp director, a stake camp director as well as working in the young women’s program. She coached and refereed basketball and volleyball with the young women. She was always up for some shenanigans with the youth and was full of fun.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.