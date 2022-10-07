H. Ward Nielsen 6/21/1933 - 10/6/2022 H. Ward Nielsen (89) passed away October 6, 2022. He was born June 21, 1933, in Murray, UT to Herman C. and Vera Ward Nielsen. He is the oldest of five children. He grew up in the Salt Lake Valley with his sisters Ann, Ruth, Mary Jo, and his late brother Lee. He has always had a love for Jersey cows, and at the age of 14 he took a trip by airplane to Eastern Canada where he picked out a small herd of registered Jersey cows. He traveled with them by freight railway, bringing them all the way back to Utah. He milked his herd of Jersey cows nearly everyday for the next 60 years.
He married his sweetheart, Nancy Pendleton, June 25, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. He brought his herd of cows from Granger, UT to Linrose, ID in 1967. Ward is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple leadership callings including Bishop and Stake President. He enjoyed serving with Nancy as an ordinance worker and sealer in the Logan Temple. They also served a church service mission in the addiction recovery program. He loved serving with others. He also served as a school board member of the West Side School District and on the Lewiston State Bank Board of Directors. He will be missed greatly by many!
He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 70 years, his three sisters and thirteen children: Kristine (Paul) Lingard, Rebecca (Lorin) Jones, Lynette (Robert) Neary, Eric (Rexanne) Nielsen, Natalie (Phillip) Abrams, Clark (Dixie) Nielsen, Aleta (Michael) Phillips, Ray (Tori) Nielsen, Teresa (Daniel) Lindhardt, Pamela (Richard) Roskelley, Wynn (Bonnie) Nielsen, Vance (Gina) Nielsen, Tawnia (Lyle) Zilles.
Ward and Nancy have 66 grandchildren and 129 great grandchildren with 4 more on the way and a great-great grandchild on the way. They also have 41 bonus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Lee and two granddaughters, Sarah Nielsen and Amber Crouch.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
