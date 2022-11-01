Hyrum J. Auger

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Hyrum J. Auger 12/23/1929 - 10/31/2022 Hyrum J. Auger, 92, passed away peacefully in his home in Tremonton, Utah of 63 years. He passed with family and loved ones by his side. He was born and raised in Glendale, Idaho in December 23, 1929. He graduated from Preston High in 1948.

He met his eternal companion Betty Jean Olsen in 1948 and was sealed for time and eternity on August 3, 1950.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.