...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace,
Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages.
Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could severely limit
visibility for drivers, especially along portions of I-84 and
I-15 near Roberts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
Hyrum J. Auger 12/23/1929 - 10/31/2022 Hyrum J. Auger, 92, passed away peacefully in his home in Tremonton, Utah of 63 years. He passed with family and loved ones by his side. He was born and raised in Glendale, Idaho in December 23, 1929. He graduated from Preston High in 1948.
He met his eternal companion Betty Jean Olsen in 1948 and was sealed for time and eternity on August 3, 1950.
He grew up and was raised on the family farm in Glendale, Idaho.
He served his country in the Korean War maintaining and repairing the tanks.
Hyrum and Betty moved to Tremonton, Utah in 1959 and he has lived in Tremonton where he raised four children, Betty Ann (Michael) Buist, Paul (Lisa) Hyrum Auger, Michael (Shery) Henry Auger, and Roslynn Bybee.
He is survived by 16 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
After the passing of Betty Jean he met and married Veda Shaffer in March 1996.
He was preceded in his death was his wife Betty Jean Auger and grandson Nathan Robert Bybee.
We wish to extend our gratitude to all the help and assistance of hospice care, nurses and medical staff.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 A.M. in the Tremonton Stake Center (660 N 300 E, Tremonton, UT 84337). Viewings will be held on Friday evening, November 4, 2022, from 6-8 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.-Tremonton) and prior to the funeral service at the church from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Glendale Idaho Cemetery at approximately 2:30 P.M. The funeral service will be livestreamed under his obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
