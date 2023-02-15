Ina (Woodward) Bennett

Ina (Woodward) Bennett May 30, 1927 - February 6, 2023 The family of Ina Woodward Bennett announces and mourns her passing at the age of 95, on February 6, 2023, in Hyde Park, Utah.

Ina was born at the family home on Main Street in Franklin, Idaho on May 30, 1927, to parents Milton and Erma Woodward. Growing up as an only daughter in a dairy-farming family of boys ensured that she was a favored child, but not one who was a stranger to herding cows and riding the derrick horse.


