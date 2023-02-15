Ina (Woodward) Bennett May 30, 1927 - February 6, 2023 The family of Ina Woodward Bennett announces and mourns her passing at the age of 95, on February 6, 2023, in Hyde Park, Utah.
Ina was born at the family home on Main Street in Franklin, Idaho on May 30, 1927, to parents Milton and Erma Woodward. Growing up as an only daughter in a dairy-farming family of boys ensured that she was a favored child, but not one who was a stranger to herding cows and riding the derrick horse.
As a youngster Ina had boundless energy, climbing trees and playing around the barn and in town with cousins and friends. With this energy she developed expert proficiencies at topping beets, picking beans, and trompin' hay.
As a schoolgirl Ina excelled in academics and in music, playing snare drum in the Franklin School band. Later, with the help of her musically inclined father, she learned to play the piano on an old castaway 'with no ivories.' Later in life she would willingly share her musical talents at community and church functions, and bring joyful music into her own family's lives in wonderful and memorable ways.
When coming of age in her late teens, Ina took special notice of 'a handsome boy from up Cub River.' This interest slowly developed and blossomed into love and marriage in 1947 to Eldon Bennett, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, while Eldon was on leave from his tour of duty with the Navy in post-war Europe.
Ina and Eldon lived, worked, and served together throughout 71 years of marriage, first in Preston and Burley Idaho, then out to sunny California in 1953 where they raised their family of six - living first in Sacramento, then on to Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Riverside counties. Ultimately, they returned to their beloved Franklin, Idaho after serving as missionaries, in 1996-1998, in the South Africa - Cape Town Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Ina was a selfless mother, always looking after the comfort and well-being of her children and others. She was generous and uncomplaining, and an incredible cook where Sunday and holiday dinners, and even everyday meals were always anticipated with delight. Ina likewise had a gift for optimism, always looking on the bright side of difficult circumstances and resolving to forge ahead with faith and cheerfulness despite hardship.
Ina is survived by her children, Jedd (Diane) Bennett of Anaheim Hills, California; Scott (Adelina) Bennett of Las Vegas, Nevada; Paul (Jane) Bennett of Grand Prairie, Texas; Mark (Mary) Bennett of Hyde Park, Utah; Tamara (Bryan) Slade of Stansbury Park, Utah; and Teresa (Kevin) Iseman of Hyde Park, Utah. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; and by her brother, Ross (Margene) Woodward of Logan, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Bennett; parents, Milton and Erma Woodward; and six siblings, older brothers Blaine, Willis, and Kenneth, and younger siblings Carol, Ferris, and Reed, the latter three having died in childhood - with whom Ina so anticipated renewing sisterly love and relations.
The Bennett siblings express gratitude to their sister Teri, her husband Kevin, and all the Iseman family for so kindly and professionally caring for our mother during the past four years since our father's passing.
Memorial funeral services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E, Preston, Idaho. Visitations at the same location will be held the day before, on Friday, March 3, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and preceding the services on Saturday, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
