...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1119 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Isabel (Barfuss) Griffeth November 16, 1937 - May 20, 2023 Isabel B. Griffeth passed away peacefully at the Franklin County Medical Center on May 20, 2023. She was born November 16, 1937 in Ogden Utah the oldest child of Oliver and Cora Barfuss. Isabel had seven brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly. She lived in Bancroft until she moved to Franklin Idaho to live with her Aunt Alice. It was there that she met Roger Griffeth and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Isabel and Roger lived in Rexburg, Idaho until Roger finished his football career and they then moved to Franklin, Idaho. They had three children; Kent, Connie and Karen. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved sports and loved watching her family play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.