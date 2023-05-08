James Lowell Dunster

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

James Lowell Dunster November 3, 1934 - May 5, 2023 James Lowell Dunster, 88, of Dayton, passed away at home, leaving to continue his mission on the other side with his waiting family and enjoying an even closer love with his Savior, Jesus Christ, of whom he had a strong testimony of.

He was born on November 3, 1934, the oldest and first-born son of five children to Lowell and Virginia Dunster in Salt Lake City, and there received his education. He enjoyed belonging to the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and later joined the Navy Reserves.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.