James Paden Mortensen January 21, 2022 - February 4, 2023 James Paden Mortensen was born January 21, 2022, to his parents Brody and Shayla Mortensen and peacefully passed February 4, 2023. Paden lived a challenging life with many medical conditions, but in doing so proved so many doctors wrong. He fought hard in the hospital for ten months before returning home with his parents.

In those ten months he made many friends and touched so many lives. He was truly loved by all who had the opportunity to meet him. He taught his parents, family, and friends a life lesson that could not have been learned otherwise. All too soon Paden returned to Primary Children's Hospital where he passed away with the company of his parents. Paden did not lose his fight of life; he conquered it against all odds. Though, he had finished his life mission here on earth just two weeks after his first birthday.


