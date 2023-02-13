...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
James Paden Mortensen January 21, 2022 - February 4, 2023 James Paden Mortensen was born January 21, 2022, to his parents Brody and Shayla Mortensen and peacefully passed February 4, 2023. Paden lived a challenging life with many medical conditions, but in doing so proved so many doctors wrong. He fought hard in the hospital for ten months before returning home with his parents.
In those ten months he made many friends and touched so many lives. He was truly loved by all who had the opportunity to meet him. He taught his parents, family, and friends a life lesson that could not have been learned otherwise. All too soon Paden returned to Primary Children's Hospital where he passed away with the company of his parents. Paden did not lose his fight of life; he conquered it against all odds. Though, he had finished his life mission here on earth just two weeks after his first birthday.
Paden was known for his big cheeks and even bigger personality. He carried such a special spirit with him, one that will be forever remembered by those who love him. Paden will forever be missed by many and never forgotten.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at the stake center. Interment will be in the Mapleton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
