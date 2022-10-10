Janiece Howell (Smith) Cook 11/25/1930 - 10/5/2022 Janiece Howell Smith Cook passed away, just as she lived her life, gracefully, on October 5, 2022.
Janiece was born on November 25, 1930, the eldest of seven children, to Ralph and Therma Howell in Weston, Idaho. She spent her early years in Clifton and Nampa Idaho. She was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints while living in Nampa. When she was in third grade, she moved to Preston Idaho and later, the family home was built on a 15 acre farm in Whitney Idaho.
Growing up in a farming community, she spent many summers working in the beet fields to earn money for school clothes and supplies. She was honored as one of two class valedictorians in the eighth grade. Her mother battled Parkinson's which left a lot of responsibilities to young Janiece. She was responsible for ironing and housework and even painted the entire home at 14 years of age. She would often accept babysitting and home cleaning jobs to earn spending money.
Janiece attended Preston High School, where she was introduced to Clair Smith, her sweetheart. The two were married on Valentines Day, 1949. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City temple. Clair was working in Ogden at this time, so she would use her babysitting money to take the train to see him on the weekends. Upon her graduation in 1949, Janiece and Clair moved to Ogden Utah. Over the next several years, the couple started their family and eventually welcomed four sons together.
Janiece started her career at the IRS in 1963. She was named as the Employees Association "Sweetheart" on February 13, 1970. Nominated as a woman of courage and faith, she received a dozen red roses and an invitation to a luncheon at a local restaurant. She retired from the IRS in 1993 after 30 years of service.
In 1968, Clair was called home, leaving Janiece as a widowed mother of four young boys. She cared for him in the months prior to his passing. She later continued to exemplify this compassion by caring for her mother in her final years. Janiece was a wonderful mother. She shared a unique relationship with each of her boys. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her niece and nephews who always treated their Aunt Niece as their own grandmother. She had a special relationship with her younger sister, her best friend, Nancy. The two enjoyed vacationing together. They took multiple trips to New York City, where they attended several Broadway shows.
Janiece always had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she taught primary for 20 years as well as held the calling of Relief Society secretary. Her favorite calling was as a compassionate service leader. She was also active in The Cub Scouts as a Den Leader for many years. She'd often remind her loved ones to "remember who you are and what you stand for."
After retirement, Janiece volunteered for the Ogden Police Department, joined the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and attended temple services every week with her ward single's group. She also owned and maintained two rental properties.
Janiece was always the Belle of the ball, keeping up with the latest fashions and adorned with matching jewelry and immaculate makeup. She was an independent and successful woman with a giving spirit. She donated to numerous charities including The Special Olympics, Huntsman Breast Cancer Research, and World Vision Inc. She was also known for her famous cookies.
Janiece always had a close relationship with her youngest son, Brian and his wife Jackie. She accompanied their family on several vacations through the years and often joined them for supper. The couple provided her with companionship through the years and compassionate care through her final years.
Janiece was preceded in death by her husband Clair, three sons Barry, Kim Howard, and Vaughn R, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, her parents Ralph and Therma, and two brothers Arlo and Courtney. She is survived by her son, Brian (Jackie) Smith, 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren, three brothers Leon (Mar Jean) Howell, Roger Howell, Terry Howell and one sister Nancy (Dennis) Carroll.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to her dear friends Jen, Karen, Lana, and Kris for their companionship and care over the past several years as well as The Lodge at North Ogden and A Plus Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion they provided to Janiece in her final days.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 15th at 11AM at Myers Mortuary, 845 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30-10:30 on Saturday at the mortuary. Internment, Whitney Cemetery, Whitney Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of her favorite charities, perform an act of kindness, and hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.