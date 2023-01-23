Jenell (Gamble) Rawlings

Jenell (Gamble) Rawlings September 24, 1948 - January 22, 2023 Jenell Rawlings, 74, passed away January 22, 2023, at the Beehive House in Syracuse, Utah. She was born Sept 24, 1948, in Preston, Idaho to loving parents Blaine and Marcella Gamble. She was raised in the amazing farming and agricultural community of Preston, ID and is survived by three sons Troy (Lisa) Rawlings; Chad (Amber) Rawlings, and Kitt (Susan) Rawlings, her brothers Douglas Gamble of Preston, Idaho and Keving Gamble of Preston, Idaho. 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grand child. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Rawlings just 16 months ago, as well as her brother Bruce Gamble.

Jenell was an outstanding and devoted mother and servant to all. She knew the importance of hard work, love, and spending time with those she loved. She helped build businesses with family and loved ones during her life and was extremely successful in doing so. She always worked hard, played hard, and ferociously served her family. Her example of selflessness in life, forever will ripple into eternity. Service truly defined who she and her husband Steve were as individuals and as a couple. She loved the farm, gardening, sports, traveling, and laughing, good movies, and cliff bungie diving! She absolutely loved her family, and raised them initially in Hesston, KS for over a decade before returning back to Utah with her husband to finish raising their 3 boys!


