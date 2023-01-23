Jenell (Gamble) Rawlings September 24, 1948 - January 22, 2023 Jenell Rawlings, 74, passed away January 22, 2023, at the Beehive House in Syracuse, Utah. She was born Sept 24, 1948, in Preston, Idaho to loving parents Blaine and Marcella Gamble. She was raised in the amazing farming and agricultural community of Preston, ID and is survived by three sons Troy (Lisa) Rawlings; Chad (Amber) Rawlings, and Kitt (Susan) Rawlings, her brothers Douglas Gamble of Preston, Idaho and Keving Gamble of Preston, Idaho. 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grand child. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Rawlings just 16 months ago, as well as her brother Bruce Gamble.
Jenell was an outstanding and devoted mother and servant to all. She knew the importance of hard work, love, and spending time with those she loved. She helped build businesses with family and loved ones during her life and was extremely successful in doing so. She always worked hard, played hard, and ferociously served her family. Her example of selflessness in life, forever will ripple into eternity. Service truly defined who she and her husband Steve were as individuals and as a couple. She loved the farm, gardening, sports, traveling, and laughing, good movies, and cliff bungie diving! She absolutely loved her family, and raised them initially in Hesston, KS for over a decade before returning back to Utah with her husband to finish raising their 3 boys!
She was always teaching and mentoring her children and grandchildren. She encouraged them to always be hard working, educated, and honest. She set a Christlike example for us all on how to be a righteous parent, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her priority was always her family whom she loved fiercely. She always made time for them and was always wanting success for her family. She loved supporting them and attending all types of events that her children and grandchildren participated in, throughout her life. She led a Christlike life in every way imaginable and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Savior, and she left a mark and influence of radiant light on all that she encountered. When they retired, they made their way back to Preston, ID, (their roots of life and where they met as young grade school children) from Utah. Once back in Preston, she lived with her husband Steve, her best friend from childhood, and her brother Kevin Gamble. She pursued life to the fullest as much as possible even with the significant health challenges that befell her during the last several years of her life. She always brought a smile and loved to laugh in spite of those health challenges.
On June 14, 1965, Steve married Jenell Gamble and this union started the legacy that has brought so much of a Christlike example to us all in how to live, love, and serve. She has "fought a good fight and has kept the faith" and is now at rest from this earth with her husband Steve, reunited in a glorious reunion. We miss you already mom, but we rejoice in the day that we will get to see you and dad again!
Funeral services were held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Webb Funeral Home. Viewings were held Thursday evening and Friday morning both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment was in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
