Jerry C. Whitehead 6/29/1942 - 1/15/2023 On January 15, 2023, at the age of 80, Jerry C Whitehead, our wonderful, extremely loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away.
Jerry was born June 29, 1942 at his parents' home in Franklin, Idaho to John Hoyet and Eva Chatterton Whitehead. He lived his entire life in Franklin. He attended the Franklin Elementary school and graduated from Preston High School in 1960. He joined the National Guard his senior year of high school and after graduation he headed off for basic training in Fort Ord, California and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served 8 years in the National Guard.
Soon after basic training he was called to serve in the Alaska-Canada mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Upon returning he married his high school sweetheart Sherron Kay Sleight. They were married on September 5, 1963 in the Logan Temple. Together they raised 5 children. Sherron passed away on September 11, 2015. Later, at a care center in Salt Lake City, while recovering from surgery, another sweetheart came into his life and on April 15, 2017 he married LaRie Maynard Speaks.
Jerry was a hard worker. If there was work to be done, he threw himself into it wholeheartedly. In the mid 1960's he started his own mink ranch and became a successful Mink Rancher. During his years in ranching, he also built and remodeled many homes in the Cache Valley area. He was a remarkable carpenter.
Jerry was a very devoted disciple of Jesus Christ. He served as a Stake Cub Scout leader, on the Stake High Council, Stake Mutual Presidency, First Counselor in the Bishopric, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Ward Dance Director, Youth Sunday School Teacher and Primary Teacher.
Jerry had the biggest heart. He was a man of great faith, with a kind and gentle soul, who always put the needs of others ahead of his own. Because of these qualities he was well respected and looked up to by those who knew him.
Jerry had a love for gardening, trapping, fishing, hunting, mink ranching, carpentry, football, Old Western movies, music, dancing and CHOCOLATE! If you ever had the pleasure of visiting him then you know that you never left his presence without being offered a piece of chocolate. And so it was, that everyone who met him walked away with a smile on their face.
Amongst all the things he loved, the absolute greatest joys in his life were serving God and his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife, LaRie Whitehead of Franklin, Idaho; by his 4 children, Tiffany (Mike) Palmer of Tremonton, Utah; Shanna (Stephen) Bingham of West Valley, Utah; Curtis (Lesa) Whitehead of American Fork, Utah; Tammy (Morlyn) Seamons of Lewiston, Utah; 2 Bonus children, Colby (Sara) Shaw of Saratoga Springs; Kimberly (Troy) Goodrich of West Valley, Utah; 37 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one sister, Nancy (Jerry) McPheeters of Sugarhouse,Utah; one brother, Ted (Bev) Whitehead of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherron Whitehead, by his parents, Hoyet and Eva Whitehead, by his 2 brothers, Alan and Wynn Whitehead, by his son, Bryan J Whitehead, and by his grandson Devin Scott Seamons.
Jerry leaves behind an exceptional legacy of unconditional love, kindness, honesty, gratitude, faith and devotion.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Franklin Stake Center. Military Rites and Interment were in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
