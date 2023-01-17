Jerry C. Whitehead

Jerry C. Whitehead 6/29/1942 - 1/15/2023 On January 15, 2023, at the age of 80, Jerry C Whitehead, our wonderful, extremely loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away.

Jerry was born June 29, 1942 at his parents' home in Franklin, Idaho to John Hoyet and Eva Chatterton Whitehead. He lived his entire life in Franklin. He attended the Franklin Elementary school and graduated from Preston High School in 1960. He joined the National Guard his senior year of high school and after graduation he headed off for basic training in Fort Ord, California and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served 8 years in the National Guard.


