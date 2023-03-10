Jesse Milford Wheiler Jr.

Jesse Milford Wheiler Jr. January 14, 1933 - March 8, 2023 Jesse Milford Wheiler Jr., 90, passed away on March 8, 2023 at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He fought the good fight. He was born on January 14, 1933 in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Jesse Milford Wheiler Sr. and Helen Mary Siegel.

Jess grew up in Union, New Jersey, where he first became active in what would become a life-long passion, the Boy Scouts of America. Upon graduation from Union High School, he drove across the country in a 1939 Ford, camping along the way, to enroll at Utah State Agricultural College (now Utah State University) with the plan of becoming a U.S. Forest Service ranger. While in Logan, Jess joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a decision that may have been influenced by his infatuation with a beautiful young woman, Gayle Ewer. They were married in the Logan Temple on June 6, 1955. Over the next nine years, five children followed - Mike, Kent, Jon, Carol, and Bob - and their loving family has grown to include five wonderful spouses, 21 grandchildren and their spouses, and 33 great grandchildren.


