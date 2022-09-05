Jim W. Elsmore

Jim W. Elsmore 6/2/1930 - 9/4/2022 Jim "Wonderful" Elsmore 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2022 at Birch Creek assisted living in Smithfield, Utah. He was born on June 2, 1930, in Grace, ID the 2nd child of James Harris and Amy Afton Williams Elsmore.

In 1950 Jim married the love of his life, Coy Facer in the Logan Utah Temple.

