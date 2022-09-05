...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with increasingly poor overnight
recovery. Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100
degrees each day, with localized higher readings possible
Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures will only ease back into
the 60s, especially from Shoshone, Burley, and Pocatello south
across the southern highlands.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Jim W. Elsmore 6/2/1930 - 9/4/2022 Jim "Wonderful" Elsmore 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2022 at Birch Creek assisted living in Smithfield, Utah. He was born on June 2, 1930, in Grace, ID the 2nd child of James Harris and Amy Afton Williams Elsmore.
In 1950 Jim married the love of his life, Coy Facer in the Logan Utah Temple.
Jim was a very tenderhearted, loving husband and father. Jim loved ranching and fishing! He loved our country and was called to serve during the Korean War.
Jim was a faithful member of the church and had a strong testimony of the Prophet Joseph Smith.
He is survived by 3 of 5 children. Debbie (Sheldon) of Delta, UT; Tammy (Paul) of St. George, UT; and Scott (Annette) of Grace, ID. Jim and Coy have 25 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 16 Step great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his son Craig (Lynn Meservy), daughter Nansi, sister Maurine, half-brother Brent (JoAnn) Heninger, grandson Johnathan Skeem and great, great granddaughter Abigail Shults.
To our beloved father, we honor you and acknowledge you as the loving bread winner and faithful priesthood holder in our home. He will be remembered for his kind, gentle ways. We want to thank everyone at Birch Creek, Atlas Hospice, Dixie Hospice, IHC Hospice for the kind and loving care you gave our dad.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Preston North Stake Center. Viewings were held Friday and Saturday both at the stake center. Military rites and interment were in the Thatcher, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com