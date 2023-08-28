John L. Barr

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

John L. Barr August 15, 1940 - August 24, 2023 John Lofgreen Barr concluded his earthly mission and returned honorably to his Heavenly Father on August 24, 2023. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and some close friends when Heaven received a mighty spirit.

On August 15, 1941, John was born as a third child in Salt Lake City Utah to John and Thora (Lofgreen) Barr. He had a great childhood growing up with his three siblings in the Salt Lake Valley. He developed into a beautiful bass singer, grew a love for collections of any kind, became a master joke teller (sharing jokes even up to his final hour), and learned early on how to be a hard worker that later turned into a business owner of Barr's Custom Signs.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.