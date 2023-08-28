John L. Barr August 15, 1940 - August 24, 2023 John Lofgreen Barr concluded his earthly mission and returned honorably to his Heavenly Father on August 24, 2023. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and some close friends when Heaven received a mighty spirit.
On August 15, 1941, John was born as a third child in Salt Lake City Utah to John and Thora (Lofgreen) Barr. He had a great childhood growing up with his three siblings in the Salt Lake Valley. He developed into a beautiful bass singer, grew a love for collections of any kind, became a master joke teller (sharing jokes even up to his final hour), and learned early on how to be a hard worker that later turned into a business owner of Barr's Custom Signs.
He courted Ann Marie Jensen and they were married in May of 1959. Together they raised 2 wonderful children (Lisa Ann, John Darrin). Ann passed away after 34 years of marriage. In 1993 John married Gail Barr in the Logan, Utah Temple. They lived a beautiful life together for 29 years; traveling, playing games, putting together puzzles and spending time with family.
John was a strong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he accepted and fulfilled many callings: 2 Full Time missions, Elders Quorum President, Counselor in Bishoprics, High Councilman and served as a Bishop for five and a half years. He loves the gospel.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers,his sister, his beloved wives Ann Marie, and Gail Jensen, his two children Lisa and Darrin, and step-son Tyler Hemsley.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
