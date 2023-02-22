John Martin Sidwell July 15, 1962 - February 19, 2023 John Martin Sidwell, 60 of Preston, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Preston. John was born July 15, 1962, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Ray and Alice Marie Brockway Sidwell. John was one of five children born to the couple. His siblings are Edward Sidwell, Laurie Nielson, Gordon Sidwell, and Cathy Headworth. John spent part of his childhood in Ogden and then later moved with his family to Preston. John married Bonnie Zollinger and together they had three children; Andrew John, Bailee Mae, and Samantha Sue. John and Bonnie later divorced. He worked as a backhoe operator in the construction industry.
John is survived by his children Andrew Sidwell, Samantha (Brandon) Roberts, and Bailee Sidwell, as well as 2 grandchildren; a brother Edward (Vernette) Sidwell of Preston, a sister Laurie (Philip) Nielson also of Preston, He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Alice Sidwell; Grandparents Emerson and Lydia Brockway, James Severn Radmall and Amy Luella Danner Sidwell and Alfred Sidney Sidwell; Brother, Gordon Wayne Sidwell; Sister Cathrine "Cathy" Headworth; Nephews Derek Nielson and Jonathan Lavern Sidwell. Niece Amy Jo Nielson Griffeth.
No formal funeral services will be conducted. There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin County Funeral Home. Interment with a dedication of the grave will follow at 12 noon at the Preston Cemetery.
